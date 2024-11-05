PDG Supplies continues as Proud Sponsor of St. Maarten Flavors 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trades Association (SHTA), organizers of St. Maarten Flavors, are excited to announce that PDG Supplies continues its sponsorship of the highly anticipated St. Maarten Flavors 2024, a month-long celebration of the island's vibrant culinary scene. As a valued partner since the inception of the event in 2022, PDG Supplies remains committed to supporting the local community and showcasing the culinary talents that make St. Maarten the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

For the third consecutive year, PDG Supplies will not only contribute to the success of St. Maarten Flavors by offering exclusive discounts on supplies to all participating restaurants, but they will also elevate the excitement by providing prizes for a variety of competitions. These competitions, which will take place leading up to and throughout the month of November, are designed to create excitement and participation in St. Maarten Flavors.

PDG Supplies' ongoing partnership with St. Maarten Flavors underscores their dedication to fostering the growth of the local food and beverage industry, as they continue to ensure that restaurants have access to the best products needed to create exceptional dining experiences for both locals and visitors.

"We are thrilled to continue our support for St. Maarten Flavors in 2024," said Mireille Dropvat from PDG Supplies. "Being a part of this event from the very beginning has allowed us to support the incredible culinary talent on the island over the years. We are proud to contribute to an event that highlights the unique flavors of St. Maarten and brings the community together."

The competitions sponsored by PDG Supplies will include “Win, Share, Like” campaigns, each designed to engage locals and visitors and indicate who they would want to cook with, or what they would want to purchase at PDG Supplies. The best stories and comments will allow participants to have the chance to win customized Coolenators, wine coolers using advanced cooling technology with a removable freezer bullet, keeping wine cold for hours.

PDG Supplies aims to encourage active participation and promotion of St. Maarten Flavors by rewarding restaurants that engage visitors. Gift vouchers will be awarded to the restaurants most frequently tagged in visitor posts during the St. Maarten Flavors event.

As November approaches, PDG Supplies invites the entire St. Maarten community and visitors alike to join in the celebrations and experience the best of the island's cuisine during St. Maarten Flavors 2024.

St. Maarten Flavors kicks off on November 1, giving residents and visitors alike the chance to sample a curated selection of set menus designed to highlight the island’s rich culinary offerings at an accessible price point.

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, SOL, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, Island 92, The Daily Herald, Trakx and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.

About PDG Supplies

PDG Supplies is a leading provider of high-quality restaurant, hotel and kitchen equipment and supplies in St. Maarten. Committed to supporting the food and beverage industry on St Maarten and the surrounding islands, PDG Supplies offers a wide range of products that help restaurants and chefs deliver exceptional dining experiences. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, PDG Supplies has been a trusted partner for businesses across the islands.