Pedestrian crossing the road in critical condition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Saturday while crossing the street in the vicinity of Fairway Supermarket.

The police preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian crossed the road without paying attention and a red Suzuki car heading in the direction of Point Blanche struck the person.

The pedestrian received first aid before being rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition, according to a police report on Saturday afternoon. The female driver of the red Suzuki was left in shock and received medical attention on the scene.

The Traffic Department is continuing with the investigation.