Pedestrian knocked down Sunday evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – A pedestrian died on Sunday evening at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after being knocked down in the vicinity of Tropicana Casino on Welfare Road, Cole Bay.
The man was struck by a vehicle. The accident occurred around 7.00pm Sunday evening.
The Traffic Department is still investigating exactly what happened. (KPSM)
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=44924:pedestrian-knocked-down-sunday-evening&Itemid=450
