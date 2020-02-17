Pedestrian struck by car receives minor injuries | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Traffic Department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on the Nisbeth road on the evening of Saturday February 15th 2020 about 09.15 pm, the police said in a statement on Monday.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that the driver of a red Toyota Corolla traveling from the stoplights towards Salt Pickers roundabout struck a pedestrian in front of Soualiga Guest House.

According to the investigation done by the Traffic Department, the pedestrian who was walking towards the Guest House on Nisbeth road, and tried crossing the road without paying attention to the traffic.

As a result, the vehicle with the number plate M-10699 struck the victim on the left side of his body. Due to the force of the collision, the pedestrian was launched through the air and landed on the windshield of the vehicle.

The victim with the initials R.R.G suffered only minor injuries,and was treated on the scene by paramedics. He was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where he was held overnight for further observation. The Traffic Department is investigating the cause of this accident. (KPSM)

