PERIDOT FD. ANNOUNCES CO-FOUNDER OF ‘TOMARO’S C.H.A.N.G.E.’ FOR DEC. 1st | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Peridot Foundation stated in a press statement on Sunday: ‘Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls’ is the United Nations theme starting November 25th, ending December 10th, 2023, marked as International Human Rights Day.

These sixteen (16) days of activism campaign for the awareness of gender-based violence is commemorated each year worldwide by civic organizations as well as government agencies. Violence against women and girls reportedly is the most widespread human rights violations.

Founder of the Peridot Foundation Drs. Gracita Arrindell said in a media statement on Sunday: “Locally, we see an increased trend in reported news not only of violence against women. Acts of violence against children especially girls is on the rise as well. Additionally, the cases of mental health patients are on the rise as well. While some cases make headlines, there are too many cases that remain unreported. As in many other countries who are already in the process, we also must gather data, have programs and funding in order to criminalize all forms of violence against women and girls.”

“Peridot Foundation’s awareness program of December 1st, 2023, features two very experienced speakers who are highly recognized in their respective fields of work. Our main speaker is Mrs. Tomaro Pilgrim, founder of Tomaro’s C.H.A.N.G.E a non-profit organization located in Delaware, USA. Together with her spouse and co-founder Mr. Osrick Pilgrim whose family hails from Sint Maarten, this organization successfully provided community and family centered support services that is instrumental in guiding families that helps strengthen, encourage and guide youth and their families. Mrs. Pilgrim who has a master’s degree in counseling as well as a master’s degree in human services was delighted in accepting our invitation to share her twenty years of experience in her field of work.”

Also featured on our program by popular demand is local psychologist Ms. Zoya Hyman. Ms. Hyman was Peridot Foundation previous guest speaker. For those persons who missed her presentation, we encourage your presence to hear her views and solutions on Friday December 1st, 2023. The date and time of this program will be announced in a subsequent release.

Gracita concludes: “Peridot Foundation encourages you to save the date, be informed, be engaged, be supportive and committed towards eradicating violence against women and girls.”