PERIDOT FD.: NEW YEAR DEDICATED TOWARDS PEACE & REAL CHANGE FOR A SAFER COMMUNITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - President of Peridot Foundation Gracita Arrindell stated: “The start of a new year always gives us pause to look back at experiences of the past year. Ringing in a New Year with gratitude as well as with anticipation of what the New Year will bring. Anticipation of what is yet to come for family, friends, and other loved ones but also for the community we serve and have been serving for a few decades.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who in some way or another supported our cause, celebrating International Women’s Day March 8th and commemorating Domestic Violence Awareness ‘sixteen days of activism’ from November 25th to December 16th Human Rights Day.

“The dedicated support mainly in- kind, by several sponsors and the many local and international speakers who shared their experiences and vision for a better community is what kept us focused and committed towards our cause.

Additionally, our end- of the -year Holiday decoration of the Churchill-Roundabout has become an event many look out for including shoppers in the Cay-hill- bush road area.

“Switching the lights on and for the holiday’s starts with requesting permission from the Ministry of Public works (Vromi) and as of late getting the green light from our electrical and water company GEBE.”

Gracita concludes: “For 2024 one of our main projects that has been on the backburner for the past three years due to the lack of funding, is the introduction of the Abuse Alert Mobile Application app. In short this App is aimed to save lives and make a difference in the quality of life for domestically abused citizens. We look forward to publicly share more about this project soon.”

Peridot Foundation board members Jacky Holiday, Bertille Chitick, Perla Bruney, Jandery Martinez, Gracita Richards, Alexandria Velasquez wishes the community of Sint Maarten a Safe, Prosperous and Happy New Year 2024 filled with its promise of action towards a Peaceful society.