PERIDOT FD. TO CELEBRATE IWD WITH KEYNOTE SPEAKER ELEONORE ASTIER-PETIN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Peridot Foundation's President Gracita Arrindell announced today, Sunday, March 10: "We're buzzing with excitement for International Women's Day (IWD) March 8th, 2024. The United Nations theme this year strikes a powerful chord, urging communities worldwide, both men and women, to intensify their efforts in policies and programs that propel women's involvement in sectors where progress has been slow, including both public and private employment.

"In a relatively brief period, Sint Maarten has evolved into a vibrant multicultural community, with women constituting the majority of our populace.

“We're over the moon to have Eleonore Astier -Petin, the esteemed General Manager of the luxurious five-star La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel in Saint Martin, join us as our guest speaker.

“As the first woman to lead this exquisite resort and oversee its operations, Eleonore’s extensive background in premier hospitality venues will undoubtedly enrich our audience with her insights at this year's celebration of women's accomplishments.

“We're taking this moment to commend Eleonore for her pioneering leadership in the hospitality industry, a sector crucial for opening doors to women's employment and wealth generation in our community.”

Arrindell adds: "Our event will spotlight the remarkable journeys and successes of several Sint Maarten women who have left indelible marks in their fields, many overcoming significant hurdles. Their tenacity and relentless spirit deserve our admiration and applause.”

Gracita wraps up: "This March, a plethora of enlightening events awaits, organized by various community groups. The Peridot Foundation eagerly invites you to our International Women's Day celebration, set for the last week of March 2024. Stay tuned for the announcement of the date, venue, and time in an upcoming notice.”