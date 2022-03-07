PERIDOT FD. WISHES SINT MAARTEN HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Peridot Foundation (Fd.) Founder and President drs. Gracita Arrindell states: “We are grateful to once more celebrate International Women’s Day twenty-twenty two.

“It took a courageous women named Clara Zetkin who started a protest movement in 1908 fighting for shorter working hours, better pay, and the right for women to vote. The rest is history (her- story).

“Nineteen -ten (1910) was the year International Women’s Day became an International recognized event because of her stance and determination to make a groundbreaking difference in her life as well as that of other women across the globe.

“Today the world continues to commemorate the advancement made for and by women including at the social, economic, financial, scientific, religious and political levels. This past century barriers have been broken, obstacles removed that made it harder for women to achieve their full potential in most countries in the world. Great advancements are made in the areas noted above.

“Yet a lot more remains to be done to keep gains made while removing biases at all levels of society. For example too many women are still under-paid, overworked and exploited. Sint Maarten is no exception. Take a closer look around you!”

Arrindell continues and states: “Please take note that International Women’s Day March 8th, 2022, will be celebrated on Friday March 11th at the John Larmonie Center in Philipsburg. The program opens at 7.30 pm and includes two guest speakers as announced in a previous release issued by Peridot Foundation. Our first guest speaker will be Ms. Lysanne Charles, a strong woman who has taken the lead in breaking stereotyping barriers at an early stage of her life. Ms. Charles is also co-founder of the regional organization: the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for diversity and Equality ((ECADE).”

“We are also pleased to announce our second presentation by well-known attorney at law Brenda Brooks. No stranger to facing and -overcome personal adversity, attorney Brooks fights to do justice for especially the marginalized and those discriminated against because of their social standing in society. A more extensive biography of her achievements will be shared on Friday March 11th upcoming. We look forward to hearing her views on this year’s theme for International Women’s Day- #BreaktheBias.

“Our program is highlighted with performances by talented students of the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performance Arts. Three students will perform the Sint Maarten song, while 2 other students will marvel our audiences with their stellar dance and song renditions. Some attending guests will be surprised with a gift to commemorate the occasion of IWD 22.”

Gracita concludes and states: “the color Purple is chosen this year by the International Community of Organizations in celebration of International Women’s DAY22. Peridot Foundation shows solidarity with the world as we join in sharing the symbol with crossed arms in front of our chests to highlight the movement of #BreaktheBias. Being a trail- blazer, starts with you! Happy International women’s Day twenty-twenty two”.