Peridot Foundation bids farewell to the Late Eileen Healy, Past Honoree | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Peridot Foundation expresses deep sorrow at the sudden passing of Ms Mary Eileen Healy, a past honoree of the Foundation and tireless advocate for mental health awareness in Sint Maarten.

‘We are truly saddened by the recent news of the passing of Ms Mary Eileen Healy. Sint Maarten has lost not only a committed citizen, but also a formidable woman who dedicated most of her life to mental health awareness and advocacy, ‘said Jaqueline Holiday, current President of the Peridot Foundation.

Founder and past president, and current Minister Plenipotentiary Hon. Gracita R. Arrindell, also shared her reflections:

“Eileen was a passionate fighter and a visionary whose contributions to advancing mental health care should never go unnoticed. I firmly believe in the saying, ‘Give flowers to those who dedicate themselves to empowering others while they are alive.

“We are grateful that we were able to do just that by honoring Ms Healy along with other remarkable women, during International Women’s Day in March 2024. As stated during the ceremony, her story remains a compelling call to address mental health care needs with compassion and comprehensive support.”

The Peridot Foundation once again extends its heartfelt condolences to Ms ‘Healy’s family, friends and former colleagues. “We wish them strength, comfort and God’s speed in the days ahead,” concluded Ms. Jaqueline Holiday obo Peridot Foundation.