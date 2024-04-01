Peridot Foundation Honors Women Pioneers at International Women’s Day Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - At an energizing International Women’s Day celebration on March 29, the Peridot Foundation saluted the remarkable contributions of Eileen Healy and Susanna Velasquez. The event, held at the Simpson Bay Convention Center, showcased the power of resilience and the impact of women pioneers in Sint Maarten.

Despite the absence of keynote speaker Eleonore Astier-Petin due to unforeseen circumstances, the event unfurled with vibrant energy. The day began with a stirring pan rendition of the Sint Maarten song by Richeline ‘Kiki’ Arrindell and a reflective reading from Alexandria Velasquez. Foundation President Gracita Arrindell set the tone with the encouraging words, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!”

Susanna Velasquez, celebrated for her transformative work in the Casino industry over 37 years, was hailed as a dynamic force. Her journey from a hopeful law student to becoming the first female Shift Manager in the casino world exemplifies her resilience and dedication. Velasquez's commitment to her community, seen in her work with the K1 Brittania Foundation and environmental initiatives, underscores the UN’s 2024 theme: ‘ACCELERATE PROGRESS, INVEST IN WOMEN’.

The foundation also paid tribute to Mary Eileen Healy for her three decades of dedication to mental health care in Sint Maarten. Healy’s journey from a registered nurse to a leading figure in mental health advocacy highlights the critical need for advancements in women's health and mental care support. Her story is a compelling call to address mental health care needs with compassion and comprehensive support.

The event concluded with heartfelt remarks from Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, who applauded the honorees and the Peridot Foundation for their unwavering commitment to elevating women’s achievements and addressing their challenges.

The Peridot Foundation continues to lead by example, celebrating the strength, achievements, and potential of women not just in Sint Maarten but globally. This International Women’s Day event was a testament to the enduring spirit of women who pave the way for future generations.

L to R: PM Silveria Jacobs, Honoree Eileen Healy, board member Alexanderia Velasquez, foundation president Gracita Arrindell.

About the Peridot Foundation:

The Peridot Foundation is dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowering women through advocacy, education, and the recognition of women’s contributions to society.