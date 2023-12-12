PFP Champions Actionable Solutions, Not Just Words, This Election Cycle | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - David Salomon, a candidate on the Party for Progress (PFP) slate for the upcoming parliamentary elections said in a statement on Tuesday, “As Sint Maarteners, we often focus on the challenges we face every day. While it's important to acknowledge these, I believe in looking forward. That's why, together with the Party for Progress (PFP), I'm focusing on bringing real solutions to the table. I'm excited to share these practical steps which perfectly align with PFP's vision and goals; to improve the quality of life for all on Sint Maarten.

“PFP is dedicated to slicing through the usual political chatter, emphasizing real, actionable solutions rather than mere words. We are committed to making changes that aren’t just talk – we're about action that makes a real difference in the lives of the people of Sint Maarten.

“Our focus is firmly on what we can concretely deliver to meet the genuine needs of our community. As we journey towards the elections let’s talk about how we plan to address these challenges head-on and transform our beloved island into a place where progress and prosperity are not just dreams, but realities.

Tax Reform: A Collective Approach to Financial Stability

Salomon adds: “An important pillar within our manifesto is getting our financial house in order. Tax reform is a means to that end. Simplifying our taxes, lowering profit tax, increasing our tax compliance, and including tax breaks for micro enterprises are just some of the reform proposals the PFP has been championing since 2020. Additionally, we need to acknowledge commitments previous governments made and either uphold them or find amicable ways to resolve them.

“This is in alignment with the principle of continuity of Government; a key aspect that has been missing in our young country’s history. The reform plan also encompasses strengthening the tax office by filling vacancies and boosting its operational capacity. This can be achieved in collaboration with Kingdom partners in the short term, and by guiding our young students along career paths that the island will need in the longer term.

“Doing so ensures we get to a place where efficient and responsible tax administration is not just a pipedream but an actual reality. This embodies not just the people and partnership value that the PFP holds dear, but also the longer-term vision with a strong emphasis on education.”

Addressing the GEBE Crisis: Steering Towards Accountability and Renewable Energy

Salomon: “The 2022 GEBE hack and ensuing scandal highlight the urgent need for change. As the PFP we are fully aware that the issues are largely attributed to governmental intervention via nepotism or favoritism in placing board members and subsequent executive management that were not there to fulfil the role in the best interest of NV GEBE.

“The PFP emphasizes the need for rectifying governance within the utility company. Something I personally advocate for, restoring trust in governance on the island. While political intervention got us into this mess, it seems that it is once again required to get us out of it. Certain members of Parliament try to tell you that the Government does not meddle in the government-owned companies; GEBE is a clear example that this is not true.

“The party proposes appointing an unbiased and skilled supervisory board, focused on resolving the fallout of the hacking crisis and expediting the transition to renewable energy sources. This plan includes removing roadblocks for existing solar energy contracts, demonstrating the PFP’s commitment to reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and fostering sustainable development. This will allow for less dependence on the fuel clause and thus lower the bills people pay monthly.”

Revitalizing the Government Apparatus

Salomon: “Last but not least. It’s clear that the government apparatus has been underperforming. Whether it’s long wait times for permits, shoddy road repairs, or a critical ministry like Education that is in disarray, the signs are evident. Talk to any government employee and the chance that they are unhappy is very likely. PFP plans to tackle this issue by:

Listening! Who better than to listen to than those government workers that live and breathe the problems faced within government on a daily basis. “People and partnerships” is not just a campaign slogan for us, it’s a means to getting things done, and done right!

Surveys have been done, but what has the outcome been of those surveys? The PFP is committed to seriously considering survey feedback, introducing real accountability, and developing individual growth plans for government employees. This closely aligns with my personal goal to foster an environment for excellence. Talent development has been nonexistent but is essential for happy and productive employees.

Brain-drain, talented employees leaving the Government to work in the private sector or worse yet, leaving the island, has been a commonplace occurrence. Addressing the workplace culture via actioned surveys is step one. Step two is filling the vacancies in collaboration with kingdom partners, to lower the work burden on those hardworking employees, and optimizing workforce placement according to individual skills and passions. This can turn the tide in creating a positive workplace environment that uplifts instead of demotes individuals.

Introducing effective whistleblower policies to foster a culture of transparency and accountability with the appropriate protection mechanisms to ensure safe reporting, something that has been suggested by every integrity report written about our country.

Enhancing the legislative authority of the Ombudsman, as they themselves have announced they will do, thereby strengthening the role and reach of this crucial office.

“These are just some of the solutions that the PFP and I are championing. We understand that some of the voters are tired, even fed up. “Nothing changes anyway” is a phrase we commonly hear. This apathy stems from a history of unfulfilled promises and stagnant leadership on our island.

“To those feeling that way we say “Don’t give up! It's vital to vote because your voice can bring about the change we desperately need” – fresh leadership with a clear vision and a commitment to teamwork.

“We invite you to read our manifesto or join us at one of our townhall sessions to ask questions and voice your concerns. As we move towards the election, the PFP remains dedicated to offering pragmatic solutions, focusing on the betterment of our community and the island at large.

“We believe in actions, not just words, and are committed to tirelessly working to make these plans a reality for Sint Maarten. With hope and determination,” David Salomon, a candidate on the Party for Progress (PFP) slate said on Tuesday in a statement.