PFP Financial Planning Info-session a Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Projects for Progress Foundation hosted its second info-session titled ‘Financial Planning for Young Professionals’ on August 17, 2023, at the PFP headquarters in Simpson Bay.

The presenters, Ms. WaiHing Patterson (commercial manager) and Ms. Pamela Manning (insurance consultant) from Guardian Group, provided information that included strategies on how insurance can work for you, educational insurance, and the three (3) pillars of insurance.

The event was well attended by young professionals in person and online. The info-sessions are designed to be more interactive than the traditional presentation format allowing for a more open discussion.

“We were surprised and happy to see the interest that young professionals have on financial planning. We had to close registration after only a week due to limited seating, but we saw that many joined the livestream so as not to miss out on the information.

The info-session showed us that many young professionals are eager to learn how to realistically set their financial plans”, said Mr. Marvio Cooks - president of the Projects for Progress Foundation.

The foundation’s objective is to develop, execute, and maintain community-based projects and info-sessions. The info-sessions are separated into three main categories, finances, education, and environment.

The foundation plans to host its third and final info-session in the finances category later this year titled ‘Realistic Investing for Young Professionals’. Projects for Progress Foundation’s board consists of Michnella Eugenio (secretary), Luciano Nichols (treasurer), and Marvio Cooks (president). They work closely with the foundation’s coordinators - Charlen Benders, Maria Jose Segura, and David Salomon.

More information about the foundation can be found on their Facebook page at Projects for Progress Foundation (@p4psxm).