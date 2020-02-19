PFP, UD and USP Factions Request Reconvening of Public Meeting about CFATF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The members of Parliament (MPs) of the Party for Progress (PFP), United Democrats (UD) and the United Sint Maarten Party (USP) factions submitted a request to the Chairman of Parliament to urgently reconvene the plenary public meeting no.2, the continuation of which was postponed on December 12th, 2019 at the request of Minister of Justice Egbert Jurendy Doran.

The meeting’s agenda was to receive the Minister’s response to questions posed in the first round of the public meeting.

Signed by members of Parliament Melissa Gumbs (PFP), MP Raeyhon Peterson (PFP), MP Sarah Wescot-Williams (UD), MP Claudius Buncamper (USP) and MP Akeem Arrindell (USP), the letter outlined the reasons for the urgency of the factions’ request. While the holidays and Election Day loomed over the December to January period, the meeting has not been reconvened since.

Instead, a central committee meeting was held on February 18th to allow the Minister to update Parliament on St. Maarten’s status with regard to the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) recommendations.

This central committee meeting was adjourned for one week after several questions were posed to the Minister by previous and new MPs.

After receiving information from the Justice Minister in this central committee meeting that a progress report would not be available until the end of March, the factions in question agreed that the meeting should be reconvened to at least allow for the further handling of the penal procedure code, considering the time-sensitive matter of the Country’s CFATF compliance rating and the risks of non-compliance.

The central committee meeting’s follow up is not necessary for this step in the legislative process. The factions are of the hope that the public meeting is reconvened next week, even though it is a non-meeting week for Parliament.

