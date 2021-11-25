PFP urges creation of a ‘lottery booth’ policy. Informal count reveals 130 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Alarming, troubling, and disturbing. These were the words that 16 members and supporters of Party for Progress (PFP) used to describe the number of lottery booths they tallied in an informal count on a hot and sunny Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Armed with pens, paper and mobile phones, these volunteers drove through every district in the country and marked the names and/or addresses of the lottery booths they saw. They also counted supermarkets and shops that advertised lottery games. After each team’s sheets were counted and cross-referenced, the result was a jarring 130.

These results correspond to an average of a little more than eight (8) lottery booths per square mile, or roughly one (1) booth for every 480 residents, based on the Government’s population estimate of 62,323.

But more than the seemingly exorbitant number of lottery booths, the unregulated nature of the industry is what concerns PFP Members of Parliament (MPs) Melissa Gumbs and Raeyhon Peterson.

“It was an eye-opening experience, but it still confirmed much of what we can see happening all around us,” said MP Gumbs after participating in the informal count. “Although the law stipulates a limit to the number of lottery licences the country can have, the holders of these licences have no restriction to the number of booths they can build, or where they can be located, or the type of construction and amenities that need to be in place.”

“Unfortunately, we have yet to see any Minister create such a policy. This has led to the situation we have today, where booths can be placed directly outside schools and playgrounds, and where the booths themselves are unsafe and unhygienic for those who work in them,” added MP Peterson.

“The lack of regulation also means that lottery companies can target our most vulnerable citizens,” explained MP Gumbs. “There are many booths in places such as Philipsburg, Arch Road and A.T. Illidge Road, but our teams did not find a single booth in Pelican, Cupecoy, Dawn Beach, and Guana Bay. With a policy, we can stop the lottery booths from preying on those with limited means and opportunity.”

To determine the existence or not of such a policy, the PFP faction plans to request a work visit to the Department of Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication and the Operating Organisation of Economic Licenses.