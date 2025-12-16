Philipsburg becomes Maagical returns for a Spectacular Holiday Weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Xtratight Entertainment is once again bringing the holiday magic to Philipsburg as the Boardwalk transforms into a festive wonderland for “Philipsburg Becomes Maagical” a three-day celebration filled with entertainment, shopping, and unforgettable Christmas spirit.

The beloved annual event takes place Friday, December 19 through Sunday, December 21, and the entire community is invited to come out, support local entrepreneurs, and enjoy the final weekend of holiday shopping in true St. Maarten style.

The magic begins on Friday, December 19 from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM, featuring vibrant performances by Sweet Pan Entertainment, TMO & Kaison Band, and CD Rankin on the turntables.

On Saturday, December 20 from 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM, the Boardwalk energy rises even higher with live entertainment by Tlyer, Family String Band, and MagicX & the Band, alongside music by CD Rankin.

The festivities continue into Sunday, December 21 from 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM, closing the weekend with performances by Sweet Pan Entertainment, Bottle Neck Blowing Stars, Keila Michelle and Band and set by CD Rankin.

Over 50+ local vendors will line the Boardwalk all weekend long, offering a wide variety of holiday favorites delicious food, festive drinks, handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, artisan creations, candles, punches, body and facial care products, and so much more. From gifts to goodies, this is your last chance to complete your Christmas shopping while enjoying the island’s unique holiday charm.

Xtratight encourages everyone to bring out their family, friends, and crew for a weekend filled with joy, culture, and community pride. No rush, just come out, soak in the atmosphere, and support our local economy as Philipsburg once again becomes truly Maagical.