Philipsburg Transforms into a Maagical Wonderland: A Weekend of Festivities and Community Spirit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This past weekend, Philipsburg, the heart of St. Maarten, witnessed an enchanting transformation into "Maagical," as the community came together for a spectacular three-day event filled with live entertainment, delectable treats, and a vibrant showcase of local talent.

The festivities kicked off on Friday with an electrifying performance by Nexxt Level Band, Generation New Status, and Destiny Band, setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend. The event continued to captivate on Saturday, starting at 1pm, with over 60 vendors lining the boardwalk, offering a diverse array of culinary delights, unique purchases, and refreshing drinks.

Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, a key figure in the community, took a moment to commend the small business owners, emphasizing their remarkable creativity and dedication. The island's hardworking entrepreneurs showcased their skills, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

Santa Claus himself made a special appearance on Saturday, spreading joy among the little ones. The musical enchantment continued with performances by Ebony Steel Orchestra, Family String Band, and See5. Despite some unexpected showers, the community rallied, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Sunday marked the grand finale with a resurgence of all vendors and live entertainment from 4pm, featuring Sweet Pan Entertainment, Bottle Neck Blowing Stars, Elysian, and the grand finale by TMO, concluding the event with the soulful melodies of Caribbean Christmas music. The weekend ended in a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminated the night sky.

The success of Maagical would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, Ministry of TEATT, GEBE, Flow, Genesis Music Group, Quality Sweepers and Maintenance, Viva Signs, KFC, Kooyman, and Domino's. The organizers express their heartfelt gratitude to the St. Maarten community for their overwhelming support.

As Christmas approaches, Xtratight Entertainment extends warm Season's Greetings to all, expressing gratitude for the support of vendors and admiration for the talented local artists. Looking ahead, mark your calendars for Saturday, December 30, as Xtraight Entertainment hosts the ultimate last Saturday dance session, "Fyah under Yuh Foot – Black & Golden Edition," promising another night of celebration and entertainment. The event will be hosted at Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall.

Special thanks to the event's hosts, Rumari "Rumer" Rogers and DJ Chubs, for skillfully guiding each night with grace and pleasure. The entire Xtratight Entertainment staff and management wish the community a joyful holiday season and look forward to creating more magical moments together.