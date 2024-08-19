PHOENIX Foundation Launches New Saturday IT and Dutch Classes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The PHOENIX Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Saturday IT and Dutch classes, specifically designed to benefit young learners across both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

These weekly sessions aim to equip students with essential skills in technology and language, preparing them for future academic and professional success.

IT Classes:

Targeted at students from forms 1 to 3, the IT classes will follow the CXC curriculum, providing a solid foundation in essential computer skills. These classes are open to Dutch and French students, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent educational experience.

Dutch Language Classes:

The Dutch classes cater to both primary and high school students. Primary school students will focus on language development and preparation for the FBE exams, while high school students will benefit from advanced Dutch language instruction, supporting their overall academic growth.

Enrollment and Contact Information

Please note that these classes are offered at a cost. For further details or to secure a place for your child, contact us at 1-721-520-0773 or 0690-229620, or email admin@ppf.sx

Don’t miss this chance to enhance your child’s future with the PHOENIX Foundation’s IT and Dutch programs.

About PHOENIX Foundation:

PHOENIX aims to raise awareness among St. Martin's youth, intending to encompass the entire island and serve both French and Dutch communities. The key objectives include fostering inquisitiveness among youth through interactive workshops, critical thinking exercises, and mentorship programs.

Please visit https://qrcodes.pro/KHczjc