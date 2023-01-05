Pilot project regulating immigration status of foreign workers to launch on January 16 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The pilot project which will allow the business community an opportunity to regulate the legal living status of their tenured non-national employees is scheduled to Go-Live on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The pilot project which also has an initial timeframe of six months, is exclusively for new applicants who can prove the working relationship between the employee and the employer or whose residence and/or employment permit has expired past the period of the “tolerance term,” thus subjecting them to all apply as first-time applicants.

In preparation for the launch, the Justice, VSA and TEATT Covenant Task Force will hold an information session for the business community on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Government Administration Building Conference Room 1 and 2 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

Although the start of the first phase of the pilot project experienced some delays, staff have already undergone collaborative training. This training was conducted with the goal to reduce the amount of time it takes for the decision-making period per application to a maximum of 30 days from the time of submission of an application to the pickup date of the residence and/ or employment permit.

All interested businesses are invited to begin the process on January 16, 2023, by downloading the ‘one form application’ via www.sintmaartengov.org and submitting it with the required valid documents.

Employers are also reminded to ensure that they are in possession of a valid business and director’s license in order for their non-national employees to benefit from this pilot project. Any questions that persons may have can be submitted to taskforceproject@sintmaartengov.org. More information will be provided via press releases and public interviews.