Pioneering Video Series on Suicide Prevention Launched by DCOMM in Collaboration with Victorious Living, GHBU and Ministry VSA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In a significant move to bolster mental health initiatives, the Department of Communications (DCOMM) of the Government of St. Maarten, in partnership with the Victorious Living Foundation, Grace Hill Bible University (GHBU), and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (Ministry VSA), proudly announces the release of a comprehensive video series focused on suicide prevention.

This transformative series, born from the "Igniting Hope in our Community: Preventing Suicide" Master Class held on January 20th, 2025, highlights the dedicated work of GHBU counseling degree students under the guidance of Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton. Their efforts aim to galvanize the community around the critical issue of suicide prevention, by cultivating hope in our community.

The Master Class, hosted at the St. Maarten Government Administration Building, drew widespread attention, with a live recording streamed by renowned radio personality Roy Cotton, Jr., reaching an impressive audience of over 1.5k viewers across social media platforms. This pioneering event served as a catalyst for crucial conversations, focusing on equipping individuals with the necessary tools for suicide assessment, prevention, and treatment.

Dr. Francis Cotton, a stalwart in the mental health field, remarked, “This video series is more than just a resource; it's a beacon of hope for our community. It highlights our collective dedication to creating a supportive environment that prioritizes mental health and well-being.”

The inaugural video in the series is presented by Minerva P. Warner-Hughes, who tackles the complex relationship between substance use and suicide risk. Warner-Hughes emphasizes the misconception that substances like alcohol and drugs are coping mechanisms for life's challenges. “These poor choices often worsen issues, with repercussions felt by individuals, families, and society at large. Our series aims to dismantle these myths through education and awareness,” she explained.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the community is well-informed and ready to act in times of need, effectively reshaping the discourse surrounding mental health and suicide prevention. As part of this ongoing effort, new installments of the "Igniting Hope, Suicide Prevention Series" will be released every Friday at noon, until March 28th, offering in-depth insights and practical advice to prevent suicides and support mental health.

The counseling degree students of GHBU, St. Maarten Campus, aspire to continue fostering essential conversations across the community, providing indispensable tools and strategies for addressing suicide and mental health challenges.

For further details about the video series and future initiatives, please visit the Department of Communications' social media platforms on YouTube and Facebook or reach out to Dr. Francis Cotton at +1-721-524-8731, or through Victorious Living Foundation's website: www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-Q_GYlVJP4&authuser=0