PJIA AIRPORT EXTENDS FINANCIAL AND LOGISTICAL SUPPORT TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - This week Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) announced financial and logistical Support to St. Vincent and Grenada following Hurricane Beryl. In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which caused significant damage to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the airport of St. Maarten has announced a comprehensive support package to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts. This initiative underscores PJIAE’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and community resilience in times of crisis.

Princess Juliana International Airport has pledged $ 20,000 in immediate financial assistance to support relief operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These funds will be allocated to support the airport operations. Additionally, the airport will provide a team of experienced logistics and operations personnel to the islands.

"Our hearts go out to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl," said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. "We are committed to providing both immediate relief and long-term support to help the airport to become stronger. This is a joint effort of the DCCA. Our efforts reflect our core values of solidarity and responsibility towards the airports in the region."