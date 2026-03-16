PJIA AIRPORT RECORDS BUSIEST DAY WITH APPROX. 11,000 PASSENGER MOVEMENTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) recorded its busiest operational day in the past several years on Saturday, March 14, with approximately 11,000 passengers moving through the airport’s terminals.

The strong passenger activity reflects the continued momentum in travel to and from Sint Maarten following a year of solid growth for the airport. In 2025, SXM Airport welcomed approximately 1.8 million passengers, up from 1.6 million passengers in 2024, highlighting the airport’s continued recovery and its role as a key regional aviation hub connecting North America, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and Canada.

Saturday’s passenger movement further underscores the strength of Sint Maarten as a premier Caribbean destination and demonstrates the airport’s ability to efficiently manage high passenger volumes during peak travel periods.

Despite the high passenger volumes, operations across the airport ran smoothly thanks to the coordinated efforts of the SXM Airport community.

Teams across operations, passenger services, ground handling partner Menzies Aviation, and the professionals at the Air Traffic Services / Air Traffic Control (ATS/ATC) Tower worked closely together throughout the day to ensure efficient passenger processing, safe aircraft movements, and seamless airline operations.

“Seeing approximately 11,000 passengers move through our airport in a single day is a strong indicator of the continued growth and confidence in Sint Maarten as a destination,” said Michael Cleaver, CEO and President of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE).

“This milestone reflects the strong collaboration across our airport community, and I would like to thank our teams, partners, and passengers whose cooperation helped make the day a success.”

Princess Juliana International Airport would like to thank all passengers who continue to choose SXM Airport as their gateway to and from Sint Maarten. Their trust and support play an important role in the airport’s continued growth and success.

As travel demand continues to rise, SXM Airport remains committed to strengthening partnerships, expanding connectivity, and delivering a safe, efficient, and welcoming travel experience for all passengers.