PJIA AIRPORT REPORTS STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN FIRST HALF YEAR 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Today Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is pleased to announce a significant recovery in passenger movements during the first half of 2024.

This remarkable growth is highlighted by the fact that the last two months have outperformed the benchmark year of 2016, which saw a total of approximately 1.85 million passenger movements. These recent numbers clearly indicate an improved recovery for SXM airport.

In the first half of 2024, PJIAE recorded 945,205 passenger movements. With the winter peak season on the horizon, expectations are high. While official projections have not yet been released, preliminary data suggests that 2024 will likely exceed expectations, with total passenger movements leaning more towards 1.7 million rather than the initially projected 1.55 million. During the peak winter season starting in November 2024, daily passenger numbers are anticipated to rise to between 8,000 and 9,500.

"This is a major achievement of our team," said CEO Brian Mingo of PJIAE. "However, we must remain cautious as the travel industry is highly susceptible to fluctuations. Our goal is to sustain this positive trend and continue to build on this post-COVID trend."

PJIAE remains committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering strong relationships with airlines, passengers, and the local community to ensure continued success and development.

The countdown has begun: Opening new Arrival Hall in Q4 2024

Following the successful opening of the check-in area and departure hall back in January 2024, the airport now started the countdown towards the completion of the new Arrival Hall.

Passengers can look forward to a more welcoming and efficient arrival experience. In the beginning quarter four of 2024, the entire terminal building – including the Arrival Hall – will be operational, well in time for the peak holiday season which kicks off in November 2024.