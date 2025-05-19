PJIA AIRPORT SIGNS FBO CONCESSION AGREEMENT WITH EXECUJET | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) proudly announces the official signing of a long-term Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Concession Agreement with ExecuJet, a globally renowned leader in private aviation services.

The signing ceremony took place today at the airport, marking a key milestone in PJIAE’s strategy to enhance its premium travel offerings and overall passenger experience.

Under this agreement, ExecuJet will manage and operate FBO services at PJIAE, bringing its signature excellence, international standards, and high-end customer service to the St. Maarten aviation community.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to raise the standard of service and experience at Princess Juliana International Airport," said Michiel Parent, Commercial Director of PJIAE.

"ExecuJet brings an unparalleled level of professionalism, global experience, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

As CEO of Luxaviation/ExecuJet Group, I am deeply committed to delivering the highest standards of service and hospitality, in line with our proven concepts and global reputation,” said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation/ExecuJet Group.

“Our dedicated team in Sint Maarten exemplifies our passion for creating unique and memorable experiences for high-net-worth individuals traveling to the Caribbean. I look forward to working closely with Michael Cleaver and his team at PJIAE to ensure every guest enjoys a truly exceptional journey from arrival to departure.”

Gary Forster, Managing Director and experienced FBO developer at ExecuJet Caribbean, added:

“We are delighted to extend our working relationship with PJIAE. After many years in the region, this location will become the key hub of the ExecuJet FBO network in the Caribbean as we develop our regional footprint.

“Our partnership with PJIAE marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy, and we are excited to deliver world-class services to clients traveling through this vital gateway.”

Princess Juliana International Airport continues to position itself as a leading gateway for both commercial and private aviation in the region. This new concession agreement reinforces PJIAE’s commitment to innovation, growth, and world-class service.

Michael Cleaver, CEO of PJIAE, concluded the ceremony by saying, “This is more than just a business agreement, it’s a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. We are confident that ExecuJet will not only elevate our FBO services, but also contribute positively to the tourism and business landscape of St. Maarten. We look forward to what this new chapter brings.”