PJIA AIRPORT SUPPORTS GOVERNMENT FACILITIES WITH GENERATOR SUPPLY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - As part of its ongoing commitment to community support and resilience, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has proudly supplied three generators to government-managed facilities under the Stichting Overheidsgebouwen (SOG). This important initiative aims to strengthen the island’s emergency response infrastructure, particularly in the face of natural disasters.

The generators were distributed to two key locations:

Jocelyn Arrindell Festival Village, which will receive one generator.

The Fire & Ambulance Building, home to the Government Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which will receive two generators. These will replace an aging unit that has shown reliability concerns.

These facilities play a vital role during hurricane season and other emergencies, especially the EOC, which coordinates critical disaster response efforts for the island. Ensuring uninterrupted power at this location is essential for the safety and coordination of emergency responders.

“Our mission goes beyond operating an airport; we are part of the heartbeat of this island,” said Michael Cleaver, CEO and President of PJIA. “We recognize the responsibility we have to our community, especially when it comes to ensuring preparedness during emergencies. This is a meaningful way we can contribute to the safety and well-being of St. Maarten.”

PJIA’s Technical Director, Mr. Giovanni van Wijk, assisted in the logistics to deliver the PJIA generators to SOG. This initiative is a testament to Princess Juliana International Airport’s dedication to giving back to the community and playing a supportive role in national emergency preparedness.