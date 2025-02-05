PJIA HOST ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S GALA TO CELEBRATE EMPLOYEES AND ACHIEVEMENT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) hosted its Annual New Year’s Gala on February 1, 2025, organized by the PJIAE Ambassadors, bringing employees together for a night of celebration, appreciation, and recognition. The event honored the dedication and teamwork of PJIAE staff, highlighting the collective successes achieved over the past year.

The evening was filled with appreciation, entertainment, and recognition, bringing together PJIAE staff for a memorable celebration. One of the key highlights of the night was the announcement of the nominations for the "Colleague of the Year 2024", an award that honors employees who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

“The PJIAE New Year’s Gala was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our successes and show appreciation for our incredible team,” said Miguela Gumbs, HR Director at PJIAE. “Our employees are the heart of this organization, and this event was a well-deserved celebration of their commitment and teamwork.”

This memorable event was organized by the PJIAE Employee Ambassador’s Team. Guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and camaraderie as PJIAE looked ahead to another year of excellence and innovation in aviation.