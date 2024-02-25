PJIA to provide "Hub Lunch" at SMART Tradeshow | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will offer tourism dignitaries domestic and foreign a "Hub Lunch" during the upcoming St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) this April 8-11. This was announced today by organizer SHTA.



SMART brings together tourism professionals from abroad to discuss business opportunities with northeastern Caribbean tourism companies, highlighting island experiences in the process. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), l`Office du Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme jointly organize this 8-11 April event visited by representatives from over 20 destinations in its previous event.



"Given the regional function of Princess Juliana International Airport and its ambitions for the future, SMART forms an excellent opportunity to further strengthen relations with the important tourism partners of destination SXM. We are happy to have the opportunity to seize the unique moment of all important actors coming together to inform them of our route forward", CEO Brian Mingo stated. "We in turn look forward to be inspired by new tourism innovations and products - to not just look ahead and adapt as an airport, but to make a leap forward as a base fostering the main economic pillar of the region".



For SMART visitors, the lunch will form an intermezzo in between a busy cycle of one on one SMART business meetings and St. Maarten / St. Martin site visits for dignitaries. A short update by the PJIA CEO will be followed by a delectable meal and a moment to mingle for the tourism representatives.



Mingo: " As of its first edition, Princess Juliana International Airport has supported SMART in every of its 15 editions as a platform to unite the tourism actors of the northeastern Caribbean, to meet and exchange important information amongst each other to grow. Such is self-evidently also the case in its 16th edition; now in a new and interactive way to strategically strengthen the ties between hub and spokes and all involved".

SMART has embarked on its last week of Early Bird Booking Season with lower prices. SMART information can be found at SHTA.com/SMART, via info@shta.com or by calling +1-721-542-0108.