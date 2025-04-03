PJIA WELCOMES MICHAEL CLEAVER AS NEW CEO TO LEAD AIRPORT’S NEXT CHAPTER | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

Michael Cleaver, CEO and President of PJIAE.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_214958" align="alignnone" width="640"]Michael Cleaver, CEO and President of PJIAE.[/caption]

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cleaver as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Cleaver will succeed Mr. Brian Mingo, who has successfully led the airport for the past six years, overseeing its historic reconstruction and the recent grand reopening of its state-of-the-art terminal. With extensive experience in the aviation industry, Michael Cleaver previously served as the CEO of Winair from 2021-2023, the St. Maarten-based regional airline. His leadership at Winair and, before that, a career spanning over two decades at American Airlines provides him with in-depth knowledge of the aviation sector. Having resided on the island of Sint Maarten for over 50 years, gives him a deep understanding of the Caribbean region and its unique challenges and opportunities. His expertise in airline operations, regional connectivity, and strategic development makes him well-positioned to lead Princess Juliana International Airport into the next chapter. Under Brian Mingo’s leadership, PJIAE embarked on a major reconstruction journey following the devastation of Hurricane Irma. Beginning in 2021 and completed in 2024, the transformation of the airport reflects the resilience, collaboration, and vision that define St. Maarten. Brian Mingo and his team worked tirelessly with partners to rebuild an airport that is now stronger, more modern, and prepared to meet the demands of the future. "Princess Juliana International Airport now shines brighter than ever and is ready for its next chapter," said Brian Mingo. "The journey to this moment was filled with challenges, hard work, and unforgettable moments with an incredible team. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be part of this transformation, but my job here is done. Now, I step aside with full confidence that Michael will lead the airport into a new era of growth and excellence. ”Now, with the foundation firmly in place, Cleaver takes over as CEO, setting a new strategic direction for PJIAE through 2030. His leadership will focus on innovation, sustainability, operational excellence, and further enhancing passenger experience at the region’s premier aviation hub. “We are incredibly grateful for Brian Mingo’s leadership during one of the most challenging and transformative periods in our airport’s history,” said Mr. Perry Wilson, Director of PJIA’s Holding company “Now, as we look to the future, we are confident that Mr. Cleaver will guide Princess Juliana International Airport into a new era of growth, ensuring that we continue to serve as a world-class gateway for St. Maarten and the Caribbean. ”With his extensive experience in aviation and a strong connection to the region, Michael Cleaver is well-positioned to build upon the success of the newly inaugurated terminal and propel the airport toward its 2030 vision.