PJIAE AIRPORT HONORS SENIORS WITH SPECIAL MOVIE NIGHT FOR VALENTINES DAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) hosted a special Seniors Movie Night on Friday evening, welcoming 60 elderly members of the Sint Maarten community for a screening of War Room in celebration of Valentine’s week.

In recognition of Valentine’s Day — a time dedicated to love, appreciation, and connection — PJIAE extended its celebration beyond travelers and staff to honor the island’s elderly community, ensuring they felt valued, welcomed, and celebrated. The airport proudly transformed its check-in hall into a warm cinema-style atmosphere, creating a memorable night out designed especially for the seniors who laid the foundation of Sint Maarten.

The seniors, representing the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation and the Sint Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation, were welcomed in the PJIAE check-in hall from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM for an evening dedicated to appreciation and connection. Bus transportation was arranged for invited guests to ensure their comfort and ease of attendance.

The initiative reflects PJIAE’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, honoring the invaluable contributions of the generation whose dedication, resilience, and hard work helped shape and build the island’s foundation. The organization emphasized the importance of continuing to recognize and care for Sint Maarten’s seniors, whose legacy remains deeply rooted in the island’s progress and identity. PJIAE reaffirmed that its doors will always remain open to the generation that helped build the community it proudly serves today.

Guests were welcomed by Cassie Schoutens, Corporate Communication Officer of PJIAE, alongside co-host Shudeiska Priest. In her opening remarks, Ms. Schoutens highlighted the importance of recognizing and appreciating the island’s senior community.

“As an airport, we are more than just planes and passengers; we are deeply connected to the community we serve. This evening is dedicated to honoring the generation whose hard work, resilience, and dedication helped shape Sint Maarten into what it is today. Because of them, we are where we are.”

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a shared dining experience featuring pasta courtesy of Domino’s Pizza, along with refreshments thoughtfully served by airport volunteers and staff who ensured each attendee felt welcomed and well cared for. A special highlight of the evening was the dedicated service of ushers Michael Ferrier, Marcel Gumbs, Connaly Conner, and Keith Franca, who provided attentive support to the seniors throughout the event, helping to create a warm, respectful, and dignified experience for all present.

Airport staff enthusiastically supported the initiative, expressing that serving the seniors who helped build St. Maarten was both an honor and a source of great pride. The evening reflected a meaningful exchange of appreciation and respect between staff and seniors, reinforcing the airport’s deep connection with the community and its people.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, each senior received a rose at the conclusion of the screening as a heartfelt token of appreciation and gratitude. PJIAE Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver expressed pride in the initiative, noting that paying tribute to the generation that helped build St. Maarten reflects the organization’s core values and its enduring commitment to community engagement.

The evening also received heartfelt appreciation from the senior community. Mr. Malcolm Cooper of the Senior Citizens Recreational Committee extended his sincere thanks to Mr. Cleaver, PJIAE, and the airport staff for organizing an enjoyable evening and expressed his anticipation for future initiatives that continue to support and celebrate Sint Maarten’s seniors.

Through initiatives such as Seniors Movie Night, Princess Juliana International Airport continues to reaffirm its role not only as a gateway to the world, but as an active, caring, and dedicated partner within the Sint Maarten community; committed to honoring the past, serving the present, and building a stronger future together.

Helping our special guests out of the busses for the movie night at PJIAE.

Michael Ferrier usher at the Movie night at Princess Juliana International Airport.