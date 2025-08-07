PJIAE AIRPORT HOSTS JOBFAIR ON SATURDAY FOR ASPIRING SECURITY OFFICERS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is thrilled to invite interested candidates to its upcoming Job Fair on Saturday, August 9, 2025, dedicated to recruiting additional Security Officers who will help maintain the airport’s high standards of safety and security efficiency.

In response to continued growth in passenger traffic, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is continuously investing in enhanced security staffing to sustain safe, efficient operations and elevate the travel experience for all visitors.

The airport recently recorded a 10.8% increase in passenger volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, signaling a robust recovery and solidifying its position as a regional leader in connectivity and tourism.

This development is expected to accelerate throughout the year.

“As our passenger numbers rise, so does our responsibility. More officers mean we can be more vigilant and responsive, ensuring that everyone who passes through PJIA feels safe and respected,” said Director Security Emile Levons.

With this expansion of the security officers’ team PJIAE supports local employment and sustains the island’s reputation as a premier destination. PJIAE encourages motivated individuals to apply and become part of a dynamic team that upholds security, hospitality, and integrity.

About the Job Fair

Location: Princess Juliana International Airport – Check-in hall

Time: 09.00 AM to 1:00 PM

Date: Saturday, August 9th

What to Expect:

One-on-one sessions with PJIAE’s HR team

Presentations outlining the role of Security Officers

Insights into training, work environment, and growth opportunities

On-site applications accepted

Who We’re Looking For: PJIAE seeks motivated and trustworthy individuals passionate about safety and customer service. Applicants should be flexible with work hours and comfortable in a dynamic international environment.

What to Bring: An updated resume, valid photo ID, and any relevant certifications. Interested applicants can also visit our social media pages for more information.