PJIAE AIRPORT PARTNERS WITH RISE FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH THIS HOLIDAY SEASON | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is proud to announce its collaboration with the RISE Foundation, reinforcing the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting local youth and strengthening the community it serves.

This year, PJIAE teamed up with the RISE Foundation to support the impactful work they do for young people across St. Maarten. Through various programs and initiatives, PJIAE continues to invest in the well-being, development, and future of the island’s next generation.

As part of the holiday season, PJIAE hosted a special Christmas initiative featuring Christmas Angels placed on one of the airport’s Christmas trees in the Check-In Hall. Each angel represented a wish from a child in need. Within a very short time, all angels were taken by PJIAE employees and travellers, demonstrating the pride, compassion, and generosity of the airport community in giving back.

In addition, PJIAE, together with the RISE Foundation and joined by their Secret Santa, visited two foster homes this week to surprise children with gifts from their wish lists. The visits included presents, pizza, and plenty of smiles, creating a memorable experience for the children during the holiday season.

“Supporting our community, especially our youth, is a responsibility we take to heart,” said Mr. Michael Cleaver, President and CEO of PJIAE. “Our partnership with the RISE Foundation reflects who we are as an organization. When we uplift our children, we uplift the future of St. Maarten. I am incredibly proud of our employees for stepping up and showing what it truly means to care for one another.”

At PJIAE, giving back goes beyond the holidays. The organization firmly believes in standing together, supporting those in need, and contributing positively to the community it serves every day. This collaboration with the RISE Foundation is one of many ways PJIAE continues to make a meaningful impact beyond airport operations.

Our Elf on the Shelf was busy delivering gifts and holiday magic to brighten the day for some very special kids.