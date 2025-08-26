PJIAE AIRPORT SECURES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SERVICE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is proud to announce that it has finalized an agreement with Southwest Airlines to launch nine weekly flights to St. Maarten beginning in Spring 2026.

This milestone marks a significant boost for the island’s connectivity and tourism sector, further cementing St. Maarten’s position as the gateway to the Caribbean.

The announcement follows extensive discussions with the leadership team of Southwest Airlines. As part of this process, PJIAE hosted a delegation from Southwest Airlines on the island last month for a week of meetings, site visits, and curated experiences.

This engagement provided parties an opportunity to explore mutual interests and highlighted the tourism offerings and business potential on both the Dutch – and French sides of the island.

Starting April 7th, 2026, Southwest Airlines will operate once daily service between Sint Maarten and Orlando, as well as twice-weekly nonstop service between Sint Maarten and Baltimore, in peak schedules on Saturdays and Sundays. Through those gateways, the Southwest flights will provide connecting access each week to Sint Maarten from more than 40 airports.

“Securing Southwest Airlines with nine weekly flights is a great achievement for PJIAE and St. Maarten,” said Mr. Michael Cleaver, CEO & President of PJIAE. “It not only expands our route network but also creates tremendous opportunities for tourism growth, trade, and cultural exchange. We are grateful for the strong collaboration with our government and tourism partners that made this possible.”

The introduction of Southwest Airlines to the island is expected to significantly increase visitor arrivals, providing a direct economic impact across hospitality, dining, entertainment, and local businesses via the new service from the largest air carrier in the United States.

The Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), emphasized the importance of this new partnership:

“This agreement with Southwest Airlines represents a new chapter for St. Maarten’s tourism industry. Our goal has always been to strengthen our airlift and make our island more accessible. Southwest Airlines serves more than 100 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. By connecting this extensive network to Sint Maarten, we are opening new doors for visitors to experience the warmth, beauty, and vibrancy of St. Maarten. I commend the PJIAE team and our partners for their dedication and hard work in realizing this accomplishment.”

Southwest Airlines also expressed excitement about the new service. “St. Maarten is a destination our customers have been eager to see added to our network,” said Steven Swan, Managing Director of Network Capacity, Strategy, and Alliances, Southwest Airlines.

“With its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, St. Maarten is a perfect fit for Southwest’s mission of connecting people to what matters most in their lives. We look forward to flying our customers here and building a strong relationship with the island.”

Princess Juliana International Airport looks forward to welcoming Southwest Airlines and its Customers, further enhancing its role as a premier hub in the Caribbean.