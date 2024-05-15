PJIAE AIRPORT SETS SIGHTS ON TOP TALENT AT AMSTERDAM’S FRED EVENT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), the gateway to the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming FRED Expo recruitment event in the Krasnapolski Hotel in Amsterdam. Taking place on 18 May 2024, PJIAE will be actively seeking talent.

“The FRED Event is a fantastic platform for us to connect with a diverse pool of qualified candidates,” says Miguela Gumbs, Director Human Resources at Princess Juliana International Airport. “We’re looking for passionate individuals who are eager to contribute to the success of our state-of-the-art airport. We know there are talented potentials out there who are currently studying and/or have studied in the Netherlands and are eager to return to the island of St. Maarten. The Fred Job Fair is an optimal platform for us to meet new potentials”.

Actively Recruiting

PJIAE has currently positions open that require technical expertise. Available positions cover a diverse range including Electricians, Civil Engineers, IT Specialist, Air Traffic Controller Trainees, Legal, and numerous other vacancies and internships. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals interested in the aviation field, and actively working on a dynamic career to apply and become part of the airport community of St. Maarten.

Opening new terminal by Q3 2024

As the airport gears up for the opening of the new terminal building by Q3 of 2024 PJIAE proudly boasts state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The management of PJIAE is enthusiastic about the development of the new terminal building and ‘the Princess’ will once again be one of the most beautiful airports in the eastern Caribbean.

Committed to Hiring Local Talent

Over the past few months, PJIAE has been on an employment drive, whereby over 50 local talents in various positions have been hired. The airport is dedicated to investing in local talent demonstrating its commitment to supporting the island community’s economic growth.

PJIAE welcomes individuals with a Passion for aviation and a desire to contribute to the airport’s success. So tell a friend to visit PJIAE at the Fred Event in Hotel Krasnapolski in Amsterdam. PJIAE looks forward to meeting the best talent and is excited to build a team that will elevate the airport to new heights.