PJIAE AIRPORT TURNS PINK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - In honor of Breast Cancer awareness month, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) has illuminated its façade in pink, symbolizing solidarity and support for those affected by breast cancer.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and regular breast checks.

Elektra Lyets Foundation and Positive Foundation of Sint Maarten is hosting educational and community-focused activities throughout October.

These events aim to inform and empower the public about breast health and the critical role of early screening in preventing breast cancer.

A striking pink ribbon installation has also been unveiled outside the terminal building, serving as a visual reminder of the ongoing fight against breast cancer and the importance of self-examination and medical screening.

Princess Juliana International Airport is proud to support this vital cause and encourages all travelers and community members to participate in awareness activities and take proactive steps in safeguarding their health.