PJIAE AIRPORT UNITES FAMILIES FOR A DAY FOF FUN AND FESTIVITIES AT D’S BEACH BAR | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) recently celebrated a vibrant and engaging Family Fun Day at D’s Beach Bar in Beacon Hill.

The event, held last week, was a great success, bringing together employees and their families for a day filled with joy and activities.

A Warm Welcome and Exciting Start

The day commenced with a warm reception from the PJIAE Ambassadors, who greeted families as they arrived at the venue. The registration process was smooth and efficient. The morning kicked off with a breakfast buffet, offering a wide array of options to suit all palates.

Activities Galore for All Ages

Children’s laughter filled the air as they lined up for Sip & Paint. The game stations were a hit, featuring classic Axe Throw, Connect 4 Three-legged race and Sack race. The Slip and Slide drew a large crowd, whereby staff enjoyed friendly competitions, including tug-of-war, fostering teamwork and spirited competition.

As families enjoyed their meals, they were entertained by live music of DJ Fabulous where he played energetic tunes.

A Memorable Conclusion

The event concluded with a heartfelt thank-you speech from the PJIAE Ambassadors, who expressed gratitude to participants, volunteers, and sponsors.

Community Spirit and Positive Feedback

The Family Fun Day was a testament to the vibrant community spirit of PJIAE. Attendees praised the event’s organization, the variety of activities, and the inclusive atmosphere. Many expressed their eagerness for future events, highlighting the day as a memorable occasion that strengthened community ties and created lasting memories.

Overall, the Family Fun Day at D’s Beach Bar was an outstanding success, showcasing the power of community and the joy of shared experiences. As families left with smiles and cherished memories, the event undoubtedly set a high standard for future community gatherings.