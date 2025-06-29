PJIAE AIRPORT WELCOMES ADOPTABLE DOGS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH SXM PAWS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - This past weekend, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) was filled with wagging tails and smiling travelers as adoptable dogs made a special appearance in the terminal.

The initiative is part of a new partnership between PJIAE and SXM Paws, a local animal rescue foundation committed to helping stray animals find loving homes.

Passengers passing through the airport had the opportunity to interact with friendly dogs, learn about SXM Paws’ rescue efforts, and even adopt a dog for the weekend or the duration of their stay on the island.

The program brings together animal welfare and tourism in a unique and uplifting way, offering travelers a meaningful connection with the local community.

The initiative highlights PJIAE’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. Travelers can look forward to regular visits from SXM Paws, creating moments of connection while raising awareness for the foundation’s rescue and rehoming efforts.

For more information about SXM Paws and how to get involved, visit www.sxmpaws.com

SXM Paws at Princess Juliana International Airport.

SXM Paws with their adoptable dogs in the terminal of Princess Juliana International Airport.