PJIAE is searching for new talent at the National Job Fair in Amsterdam | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) initiative is to strengthen its workforce and gear up for the imminent reopening of operations and is set to participate in the National Job Fair in the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands on March 22 and 23.

Job seekers are encouraged to seize this golden opportunity to connect with PJIAE's Human Resources staff. The event aims to facilitate direct interactions between potential candidates and the airport's representatives, allowing applicants to showcase their skills and qualifications to the team.

Actively Recruiting

PJIAE has currently over 15 open positions. Available positions cover a diverse range, including Legal Officer, Electricians, Mechanics, Mechanical Engineers, Civil Engineers, IT Specialists, Air Traffic Controller Trainees, and numerous other vacancies and Internships. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals interested in aviation, actively working on a dynamic career and being part of the Airport Community in St Maarten.

As the airport gears up for the opening of the renovated terminal by the Summer of 2024, PJIAE proudly boasts state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The management of PJIAE is enthusiastic about reestablishing the airport terminal once again as the most beautiful airport in the eastern Caribbean, emphasizing a commitment to excellence in safe aviation services.

Committed to Hiring Local Talent

Over the past few months, PJIAE has been on an employment drive, whereby over 50 local talents in various positions have been hired. The airport is dedicated to investing in local talent, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the community's economic growth.

PJIAE welcomes individuals with a passion for aviation and a desire to contribute to the airport's success. So, tell a friend to tell a friend to visit PJIAE at the Nationale Carriere beurs in the Amsterdam RAI - Booth number 217!

PJIAE looks forward to meeting the best talent and is excited to build a team to elevate the airport to new heights.