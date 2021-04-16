PJIAE N.V. and PJIAH committed to the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – The Management Board of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (SXM), comprising of Michel Hyman – Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Leo van der Meiden – Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in conjunction with Dexter Doncher, Managing Director of the Princess Juliana International Airport Holding (PJIAH), the shareholder of PJIAE N.V., are fully committed to the completion of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project and its business recovery and continuity of the Airport’s operations.

The reconstruction of the terminal, as previously reported, is made possible, through the financing arrangements in place by the Government of St. Maarten, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and PJIAE’s bond holders.

Recognizing the importance of the reconstruction of the Airport’s terminal, the key parties involved have stressed the importance of the agreements in place and more specifically, of the adherence to its principles and conditions.

PJIAE N.V. and PJIAH are fortunate to be supported in their combined efforts of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project by Royal Schiphol Group (RSG), for which a cooperation agreement was entered into between the RSG, MinBzK, PJIAE N.V. and PJIAH. Parties are currently in discussion to extend this cooperation agreement, as it is to expire at the end of July 2021.

With the demolition and mold remediation works now completed, the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is progressing steadily, as is the bid evaluation as received on March 23, 2021 for the General Contractor’s package”.

Further reconstruction works related to the renovation project is expected to continue in the third quarter of this year. The reconstruction of the Airport’s Terminal remains a high priority and we are fully committed to rebuilding a stronger and better Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) for the benefit of all.