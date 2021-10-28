PJIAE N.V. Names Ben van der Klift as New Chief Financial Officer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Ben van der Klift is the replacement for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.). He will take on his new tasks and responsibilities as of Monday, November 1, 2021, and will unite with the Managing Board of PJIAE N.V. during a crucial reconstruction period for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

His background is in finance and engineering and worked throughout his career in project-driven organizations, engineering, and real estate companies

“I have already met management, the Supervisory Holding Board, and Supervisory Board of Directors and have a positive picture of the organization and the challenges ahead. The finances of the company and the reconstruction of the terminal building will have my primary focus. I’m looking forward to collaborating as CFO with all my PJIAE colleagues to contribute and learn. We can only be truly successful when we work united as a team in a positive culture,” Ben van der Klift stated.

Van der Klift will succeed Leo van der Meiden following his 1½ years at PJIAE N.V. The outgoing CFO will be departing to the Netherlands to embark on his retirement.

“I have had the honor to witness the dedication of the PJIAE staff as they’ve kept the airport running during difficult circumstances, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also made great steps forward, as the recovery has set in and the major reconstruction project has begun. I offer my sincere best wishes to the airport family in hopes of returning for the reopening of the renovated terminal building in 2023,” concluded Van der Meiden.

Van der Meiden’s retirement comes after a financial services career that spans more than 40 __ years. “On behalf of the entire Managing Board, the management team, and the entire PJIAE N.V. I thank Mr. Leo van der Meiden for his dedication and valuable contributions,” said Brian Mingo, the Chief Executive Officer.

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Leo van der Meiden has served as an excellent financial and strategic leader. During his time as CFO, he has played a significant role in executing numerous financial and operational initiatives while maintaining the company’s capital and liquidity positions. He is well-respected for his strategic insight, and we are grateful for his service to PJIAE N.V.”