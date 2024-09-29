PJIAE Partners with Ministry of Justice and Ministry of TEATT to Launch the Border Control and Safety | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), is proud to announce the upcoming re-launch of a state-of-the-art automated border control system. As a part of our ongoing reconstruction project, this innovative system will revolutionize the way passengers enter and exit our country, ensuring enhanced security, efficiency, and a seamless travel experience.

According to Mr. Mingo, CEO of the Airport, “This initiative was partially in place prior to Hurricane Irma and we are happy to have it now reinstated during the reconstruction.” Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis stated, “This project aims to streamline the passenger registration process by introducing the necessary digital equipment, along with a user-friendly website where individuals entering the country can conveniently register their information before hand and be processed by Immigration. By providing this digital platform, the Ministry of Justice will have the necessary tools to carry out their vital duties more efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of our nation in our continued fight against cross-border crime.”

In the future, this system will allow passengers to use their biometrics to clear seamlessly through border control. Also, later phases of the project will introduce Advance Passenger Information Systems and Passenger Name Record Systems to improve traveler risk management performed by the Immigration and Border Protection Service.

This solution will meet all General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards and data privacy protection for travelers. Ultimately, the solution will eventually also be extended to our general aviation visitors as well.

Working in close partnership, PJIAE, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of TEATT will leverage this advanced system to optimize their respective operations. “With improved data collection and analysis, the airport, and the Ministry of TEATT will be able to enhance their services, adapt to current trends, and further contribute to the development and prosperity of our country,” stated Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The Arrival Hall is scheduled for opening on October 15th, 2024, and the website (www.entry.sx)) will be available by October 8th, 2024, and will serve as a critical resource for passengers entering our borders. Further details regarding website registration processes, functionalities, and key information will be shared closer to the actual launch.

By embracing technological innovation and fostering strong interagency collaboration, PJIAE, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of TEATT are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and efficiency for our travelers and our nation.