PJIAE takes noise reduction measures to improve passenger satisfaction on the airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - PJIAE has recently started the rebuilding of the new terminal. The project team is currently carrying out works with the most noise coming from the tile removal and concrete demolishing for a new elevator shaft on the ground floor.

This may lead to excessive noise in the weeks ahead. PJIAE has taken noise reduction measures to minimize the disturbance for the airport community and its visitors. The noise intensive work is carried out between 7.00pm-6.00am to reduce the noise nuisance during daytime.

The new departure hall will be ready and opened by the end of 2022. The new terminal will be finished in 2023.

Mirto Breell, Project Leader PJIAE: “It is our main priority to rebuild the departure hall as soon as we can to improve the SXM airport experience by the end of 2022. However, we also want to take good care of passengers that visit us today as well as our employees who are working on the airport. Together with the contractor, we found a solution by adjusting the working times.”

Baris Haboglu from contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects, mentioned: “We work with the PJIAE team to realize the new departure hall by the end of 2022 with as limited disturbance to the operations as possible.”