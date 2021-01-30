PJL Black History Month Celebration theme: “Passing on our legacy” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Annually, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library hosts Black History Observance in February, to commemorate and celebrate the remembrance of events and history of the African Diaspora. In light of the Black Lives Matter Movement, this observance becomes even more actual. This year, the library presents a variety of activities for all age categories, starting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an official ‘live stream’ opening with some guests.

Your library wants to encourage everybody to check our African Diaspora collection, related e-books in our digital library collection, the Digital Library of the Caribbean, and the Royal Library collection. There is a lot of knowledge available about our Caribbean Cultural and our History in our archives, libraries, and private collections.

The general public is also invited to come to visit the virtual history markers that were developed by iSTEP. They give you information about and let you experience Sint Maarten’s history in 3D. Several secondary schools have been invited to see the markers.

During the whole month, individuals are challenged to read a book from a black author and post their comments on your library’s Facebook. Every week the library will post a quiz question via Facebook.

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, storyteller, clown, and reader – Morena Ignacio will read the book: ‘Whoever you are’ for the young ones (4 -6) between 11 a.m. and noon. The book is an introduction to concepts of diversity and equality. There will also be arts and crafts and –mural painting.

On Friday, February 12, 2021, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., there is the launching of the book ’Kushobi’ from author Jean O’neli Blaise a.k.a. ‘Nelly’ for secondary school students.

On Saturday February 20, 2021, local author, Milinne D. Gumbs will read her debut book: ‘Rosie and her comb’ for students between 7 and 11 years old. The book highlights loving the skin you are in and encourages children to believe in themselves. There will be additional activities such as Homemade Sugar Body Scrub, Natural hair products for kids, and Homemade Natural FACE MASK.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, between 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. your library presents the ‘Power of Knowledge Series’. This year it will be a virtual open forum about oral history and testimony, featuring: Elton Jones, moderator and host, Leonidas (Leo) Friday, Sir Robert (Bobby) Velasquez, Jonathan van Arneman, Joseph (Jose) Lake Jr, and Indira Marlin. It will be an interesting discussion between different generations. Please contact your library for the link.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the library will host a closing ceremony with prize giving – winners of the quiz and certificates of participating for the presenters.

All activities, except for the virtual ones, will take place at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library, Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road #3, Philipsburg.

Our contact information: Phone: + 1 721 542 2970, Web-site: stmaartenlibrary.org,

Facebook: stmaarten. Pjlibrary, and Twitter: twitter@sxmlibrary.

Come visit us also at the PJL Cay Hill Satellite, at the Hillside Christian School – Asha Stevens Campus. Opening hours from Monday to Friday, from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.