PJL Power of Knowledge series presents Dr. Tasheena Maccow-Thomas’s Teezan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As part of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library’s (PJL) Black History Month Observance activities, under the theme “ PASSING ON OUR LEGACY, Dr. Tasheena Maccow- Thomas will be discussing the use of herbs during the Power of Knowledge Series on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

The name of Dr. Tasheena Maccow – Thomas’s company is TEE-ZAN.

TEE- ZAN, also known as tisane is a medicinal drink or infusion of leaves or shrubby plants that are grown in the garden and used here in St. Maarten. Traditionally, tisane has been used to correct the bad eating habits by cleaning the human anatomy.

After being raised with and taught by her Great grandmother in Colombier, Saint Martin, Dr. Tasheena Maccow-Thomas, continued to explore herbs and their health benefits.

Dr. Tasheena Maccow- Thomas will shed light on the holistic and natural care of usage of herbs; by engaging and educating the community on the importance of the usage of herbs to maintain one’s health.

This event is open and free to the general public, and audience participation is encouraged. For more information please contact the Philipsburg Jubilee Library at 542-2970 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29707:pjl-power-of-knowledge-series-presents-dr-tasheena-maccow-thomas’s-teezan&Itemid=504