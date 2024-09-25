PM Mercelina attends UN General Assembly: Advocating for Sint Maarten’s Future | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/NEW YORK, NY – Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of Sint Maarten is making a strong case for the island’s future during his active participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Summit of the Future. Representing Sint Maarten as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands delegation, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina has been a vocal advocate for addressing critical global issues that directly impact Sint Maarten, including climate change, economic resilience, and sustainable development.



During high-level meetings and discussions, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina consistently emphasized the urgent needs of small island states like Sint Maarten. His message to world leaders focused on the island's vulnerability to climate change, the need for equitable access to global resources, and building a resilient economy.



"These meetings are essential for Sint Maarten. They give us the platform to ensure our specific challenges are recognized and addressed on the world stage," said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina. "Global action is needed, and Sint Maarten is committed to being part of the solution."



In collaboration with regional leaders, Dr. Mercelina, on behalf of the Kingdom, co-hosted “The Declaration on Future Generations: From Words to Action,” alongside Prime Ministers Andrew Holness of Jamaica and Evelyn Wever-Croes of Aruba. This event focused on ensuring that today's decisions will secure a brighter, sustainable future for future generations to come.



Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina also hosted the Good Ancestors: Art and Culture for Future Generations exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters, together with Jamaica, highlighting the importance of cultural practices and traditions in promoting global solidarity and sustainable development. A local Sint Maarten artist, Lisandro Suriel, was also showcased during the exhibition with his project ‘Ghost Island’, further strengthening the voice Sint Maarten.



"Art allows us to express our shared responsibility for the future. This exhibition calls on us to take action now to protect what matters most—our planet and our people," said Dr. Mercelina.



The Prime Minister also held key bilateral discussions with regional counterparts, including the Prime Minister of Aruba, the President of Suriname and the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, focusing on the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Small Island Developing States as well as on regional cooperation in areas such as food security, economic diversification, and climate resilience.



"For Sint Maarten, collaboration with our Caribbean neighbors is critical. Together, we can create a stronger, more sustainable future," noted Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.



As Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina’s presence at the UNGA continues, his advocacy ensures that Sint Maarten remains at the forefront of international discussions that shape the future. His leadership and commitment to global solutions reinforce the island’s role in tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues.



Sint Maarten’s delegation also consisted of Patrice Gumbs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of VROMI, Mr. Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff at the Cabinet of the Prime Minister, Cameron Wathey, Director of the Directorate of Foreign Relations, and Rogelio Voges, Senior Policy Officer at the Directorate of Foreign Relations, currently seconded to the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations.



"Sint Maarten must be a part of these conversations. Our future depends on it," concluded Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.