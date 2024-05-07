PM Mercelina goes on a Surprise Visit to GEBE Power Plant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - On Tuesday, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, accompanied by Acting Minister of Public Works and Minister of Health Veronica Jansen-Webster, made a surprise visit to the GEBE Power Plant in Cay Bay. The visit aimed to establish a more transparent communication channel between the Government and GEBE officials, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in ensuring the sustainability of essential services.

"The sustainability of GEBE needs to be a collective priority which requires all stakeholders to be involved," stated Prime Minister Mercelina during the visit, highlighting the significance of unity in addressing the challenges faced at the power plant.

A crucial aspect of the visit involved direct engagement with GEBE employees, reflecting Prime Minister Mercelina's commitment to remaining connected with the citizens. Recognizing the invaluable contribution of the workforce, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts in securing the future of GEBE.

Following the visit, an official meeting is scheduled to be convened with the Management of GEBE. This meeting will delve into addressing both short-term and long-term needs of the power plant, including its carrying capacity, particularly in anticipation of additional large-scale building projects in the nation.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mercelina and the delegation ensured that citizen concerns regarding load-shedding and billing challenges would form part of further considerations with GEBE Management. Clearer communication and improved customer service are among the priorities identified to enhance the overall experience for GEBE consumers.

The surprise visit underscores the Government's proactive approach to addressing critical issues affecting the community and reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration for the betterment of the St. Maarten.