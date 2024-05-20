PM National Address: Update on recent political developments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Honorable Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina on Monday, May 20, 2024, made a national address to the nation on Monday evening regarding the political developments of the day.

His address is as follows:

To the People of St. Maarten,

As your Prime Minister, it is with a deep sense of responsibility that I address the recent developments concerning the stability of our government. We have been informed that Member of Parliament, Mr. Kevin Maingrette, has decided to withdraw his support from the current coalition. This decision is significant and impacts the trajectory of our governance.

Mr. Maingrette's withdrawal is in direct contradiction to his previous public commitments, where he vowed to remain steadfast in our coalition. Such actions not only affect the harmony and effectiveness of our government but also threaten the progress and reforms that we are committed to implementing for the betterment of St. Maarten.

It is disappointing to witness a shift that appears driven by personal agendas rather than the collective good of our people. At a time when unity and collaborative effort are paramount, it is regrettable that our path towards progress may be hindered by individualistic pursuits.

The concept of "Self" above Country, self-interest, egoism, destabilization of the Country for personal pursuit, negligence of the critical state of Country in which the people are suffering has proven moral of this development.

As your government, we remain devoted to advancing the welfare of all St. Maarteners. We will continue to work diligently to maintain integrity, pursue our legislative agenda, and address the critical issues facing our nation. My commitment to you, the people of St. Maarten is unwavering, and I will do everything within my power to ensure that our country remains on a course toward prosperity and well-being for everyone.

I call upon all members of Parliament to put aside personal differences and work together for the greater good of our community. Let us remain focused on our shared goals: improving the lives of our citizens, enhancing our infrastructure, and strengthening our economy.

Thank you, my people of St. Maarten for your continued trust and support. Together, we will overcome these challenges and continue to build a stronger, more resilient St. Maarten.

May God Bless you my people and our country.

Dr. Luc Mercelina

Prime Minister of St. Maarten