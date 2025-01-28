PM recognizes Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant 50 Years of existence on Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In a momentous occasion celebrating heritage and service, the Honorable Prime Minister (PM) of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, presented a commemorative plaque to the management and staff of Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant in recognition of its 50th anniversary. The ceremony highlighted the establishment’s extraordinary contribution to the culinary and cultural fabric of Sint Maarten.

Prime Minister Mercelina expressed profound admiration for the resilience and dedication shown by the family-owned restaurant over the decades. "For 50 years, Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has been more than a dining establishment; it has been a cornerstone of community life, a beacon of connection, and a testament to what hard work and commitment to service can achieve. It is a privilege to honor a business that has touched so many lives on this island," said Dr. Mercelina during his remarks.

The Prime Minister reflected on the restaurant’s unique ability to adapt and thrive through decades of change, including significant challenges like hurricanes and shifts in the local economy.

"Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has demonstrated the resilience that defines the spirit of Sint Maarten. Your doors have remained open, providing not only meals but also warmth, familiarity, and a space for generations of families and friends to gather," Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina remarked.

The plaque presented reads, in part:

"In recognition of five decades of outstanding service and commitment to the people and communities of Sint Maarten, your dedication to feeding people and fostering community connections has made Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant a beloved and iconic establishment. Your contribution to our island's rich heritage is deeply valued."

The Prime Minister concluded with a call for continued collaboration between businesses and the government to strengthen the nation’s community bonds. "As we celebrate this milestone, let us also recommit ourselves to supporting local businesses like Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant, whose success is intertwined with the success of Sint Maarten. Together, we are building a brighter, stronger future."

Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has long been an institution on the island, beloved by locals and visitors alike for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to quality. The establishment’s legacy is a testament to the power of tradition, community, and perseverance.