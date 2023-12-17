Police Addresses Suicide Attempt in Cay Hill Area | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the public of an incident involving a suicide attempt in the Cay-Hill area. At about 11.30 pm on December 16th, 2023, Central Dispatch received a distress call from concerned residents reporting a male victim who had inflicted harm upon himself with a sharp object. In response, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, emergency responders administered crucial first aid to the injured individual. Subsequently, the victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention and care.

This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental health crises. Considering this, the KPSM urges the community to be vigilant and proactive in supporting those who may be struggling with mental health issues.

The KPSM acknowledges the importance of seeking professional help and encourages all individuals who may have family members experiencing mental health challenges to reach out for assistance. Mental health matters, and timely intervention can make a significant difference.

For those seeking support, the Mental Health Foundation is available to provide guidance and assistance. We emphasize the importance of reaching out to mental health professionals who can offer the necessary support and resources.

General: +1-721-542-1677

Extension list

Admission: +1-721-520-8422

Emergency: +1-721-520-5556

Info@mhf-sxm.com

https://www.mhf.sx/