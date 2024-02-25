Police arrest man in Pelican area with gun after chase | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PELICAN) – On Sunday morning February 25 at around 11:30 am, the police received information that a man was in possession of one or more firearms in the Cay Bay area.

Detective and police units were dispatched to the area, but the suspect fled to the Pelican residential/tourist area after he saw law enforcement units arriving into the area. Police officers pursued the suspect.

Officers arrested the suspect in the Pelican area and one firearm was confiscated.

Additional details are expected to be released in the near future.