Police Arrest Scooter Rider. Uncover Gun and Narcotics | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a male suspect with the initials D.A.R in connection with the possession of an illegal firearm during an incident that took place on Wednesday evening, June 26, 2025.

Just after 7:30 PM, the Central Police Dispatch received a report of an altercation involving several individuals near the intersection of Welfare Road and Cay Bay Road, in which a scooter rider was said to be involved.

Responding officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they located a scooter rider matching the description provided by dispatch. The individual was stopped and subjected to a routine control. During the inspection, officers discovered a small quantity of narcotics in the suspect's possession.

The suspect subsequently informed officers that he was carrying a firearm concealed at his back. The weapon was safely retrieved and confiscated at the scene. The suspect was then arrested on the spot and transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he remains in custody pending further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten continues to take decisive and proactive action against the illegal possession of firearms and gun-related violence, which remain serious concerns for the safety and security of our community.

“Let this serve as a strong warning: Anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is zero tolerance for gun violence, or possession.

The public is once again urged to report any suspicious activity or knowledge of illegal weapons to the authorities. You can do so anonymously by calling the tip line at 9300. Working together, we can make our neighborhoods safer for all.

Gun retrieved by KPSM officers.