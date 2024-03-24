Police Arrest Suspects in Connection with Assault Incident circulating on social media | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has taken swift action in response to a disturbing incident of assault that recently occurred in Dutch Quarter. The incident, which involved a young female victim being assaulted by a group of individuals(females) while others recorded and cheered on the violence, was brought to the attention of law enforcement through circulating videos on social media.

Upon becoming aware of the situation, detectives from KPSM immediately launched an investigation and collaborated with the Prosecutor's Office to apprehend the suspects involved. On Friday, March 22nd, 2024, four individuals were arrested in connection with this case. The arrested individuals, identified by their initials, include:

S.J.B. (16 years old), T.S.D. (15 years old) G.S.K. (16 years old) Z.L.S. (15 years old).

Following interrogation, the three female suspects have been remanded in custody pending further investigation into the incident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges parents to take an active role in preventing their minor children from engaging in criminal activities. It is vital for parents to understand that they are legally responsible for the actions of their underage children.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to ensuring that all individuals involved in this incident are held accountable for their actions.